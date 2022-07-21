Western Removes Testing, Transcript Requirements For Majority Of Programs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to customers in La Crosse and surrounding areas after last night’s severe storms. Approximately 1,000 customers are without power with Xcel expecting most will see their power restored by 4 p.m. in some areas. In other areas, work to restore power could continue until 9 p.m. with the most significant damage in the Village of Stoddard.

