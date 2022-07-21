Western Removes Testing, Transcript Requirements For Majority Of Programs

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Retired Air Force Major Craig Wilcox served his country from 1977 to 1994. He’s a huge fan of the Oshkosh air show and he serves as director of flight operations for a group of pilots flying from La Crosse to Oshkosh on Saturday. “If...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to customers in La Crosse and surrounding areas after last night’s severe storms. Approximately 1,000 customers are without power with Xcel expecting most will see their power restored by 4 p.m. in some areas. In other areas, work to restore power could continue until 9 p.m. with the most significant damage in the Village of Stoddard.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Center Police provided an update Sunday night that Lyle Carley was located and is safe. A missing endangered person alert was issued for a 70-year-old Richland Center man Sunday night. According to Richland Center Police, he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at...
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. On La Crosse Talk PM, Chergosky’s take after the Jan. 6 committee hearing finale Thursday was that Hollywood needs to bring back movie credit bloopers. We also discussed how many telephone numbers a person today might have memorized...
A 13-year-old girl hurt her leg and hand at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to jump off a rock ledge over the Kickapoo River outside of Ontario, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to the incident, the 13-year-old had been canoeing the river near Highway...
CASHTON (WKBT) – A former Cashton Elementary School employee is facing criminal charges in connection to a hit list. On Friday, the Monroe County District Attorney filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Michelle Herricks. She’s facing one count of obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Herricks wrote a note with two students’ names...
The National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Paradise Valley, MN during yesterdays storms. This was announced following a damage survey conducted by the office. Here is what we know so far. Location: Paradise Valley, MN (Houston County) Rating: EF 0. Wind...
VERNON COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a camper overturned Saturday afternoon in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the camper near the marina at Waters Edge Motel. Strong winds, rain, and traffic hazards made it hard for first...
Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Eau Claire; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLARK CRAWFORD EAU CLAIRE GRANT JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE RICHLAND TREMPEALEAU VERNON
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
(ABC 6 News) -- Police said the man tried to flee when they arrested him on warrants including drug and assault charges. Law Enforcement officers with the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office went to the Baymont Inn on South Broadway around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21. They were there to arrest 34-year-old Randy Rocha on five felony warrants: 1st-degree controlled subtance crime, two counts of 2nd-degree controlled substance crime, one count of 3rd-degree controlled substance crime, and a 2nd-degree charge for assault with a dangerous weapon. .
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people already in prison for other crimes are now charged with over 20 criminal offenses each in Olmsted County. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30, is facing nine counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of theft, eight counts of fourth-degree damage to property, eight counts of possession of burglar tools, and one count of first-degree damage to property.
