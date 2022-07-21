2022 3M Open: Hideki Matsuyama WDs with wrist soreness after brutal quadruple bogey

3M Open - Round One BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 21: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 21, 2022 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama is calling it a week after what was a brutal opening round in the Twin Cities.

Matsuyama withdrew from the 3M Open due to a sore wrist on Thursday afternoon following his 77.

While Matsuyama started out fine at TPC Twin Cities outside of Minneapolis — he opened the day with five straight pars after starting on the back nine — he fell apart on his ninth hole of the day.

Matsuyama’s drive on the par-5 18th landed on the water on the right side of the fairway. He then hit two more balls into the water and banked a shot off the grandstands before finishing with a quadruple bogey 9.

Dumping a full sleeve of balls into a pond is never a good thing, and it clearly got to Matsuyama. While he responded with a birdie right away after making the turn, he bogeyed twice more in his final four holes of the day to finish his 77.

Matsuyama has won twice already this season, first at the Zozo Championship last fall and at the Sony Open in Hawaii. While he finished fourth at the U.S. Open, Matsuyama struggled in Scotland the past two weeks. He missed the cut at the Scottish Open and then finished T68 at the British Open at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old is now ranked No. 14 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The former Masters champion has dealt with plenty of injuries already this season. He pulled out of The Players Championship with a back injury and then withdrew from the Valero Texas Open early with a neck injury.

It’s unclear when Matsuyama will play next on Tour. He currently sits No. 8 in the FedExCup standings, however, so he certainly doesn’t need to rush his return before the FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off the three-event postseason on Aug. 11.

Still, an injury this late in the season is never a good sign.

