New York City, NY

New Yorker Shows Off His 95-Square-Foot Apartment With A $1200 Rent

By Brittany Rae
diply.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving in New York City can be a wild experience. Just ask Axel Webber, who posted a now-viral TikTok giving his followers a tour of "the smallest apartment in New York City." And guys, I do not think he was kidding about that one. Let's get into it. Axel...

diply.com

Comments / 65

Angela Williamson
4d ago

Apartments like this used to be illegal. They need to bring back rent stabilization for all apartments and make apartments like this illegal again.

Reply
27
Denise
4d ago

This is sad that landlords can get away with charging people so much for rent. I don't think this should be even legal. People are struggling! I work two jobs to make ends meet still am struggling 🫥

Reply
10
Louise Roman
3d ago

1200 rent for that the landlord has a lot of nerve charging that for that tiny apartment and you have to use the same bathroom Seriously

Reply
7
 

