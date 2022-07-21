Emergency work to close I-275 near Detroit airport

ROMULUS, Mich. — Emergency pavement repairs will close northbound I-275 just south of I-94 in Wayne County on Saturday morning and restrict it to one lane afterward, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The northbound lanes will be closed between Eureka Road and I-94 from 5 to 11 a.m. and then have just one lane open until 5 a.m. Monday while the fresh concrete in the repair area cures.

Eureka is the exit motorists traveling from Toledo would use to reach the south entrance to Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport. While that route will remain open, traffic being forced off I-275 there is likely to cause delays for such airport-bound traffic.

MDOT suggested M-39, the Southfield Freeway, as an alternative route. From the Toledo area, U.S. 23 to I-94 is also a good alternative either to get to the airport or for travel farther north in Detroit’s western suburbs this weekend.