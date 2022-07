South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks picked up a pivotal piece for its 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. Five-star forward GG Jackson announced his commitment to South Carolina and also announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2022 class out of the 2023 class and would suit up in the garnet and black this season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO