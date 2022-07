To combat rising inflation, shrinking emergency food assistance shipments, and the high cost of groceries which have combined to create increased food insecurity for Michigan families, Gardner-White and 104.3 WOMC are partnering with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan for a community-wide No Kids Go Hungry food drive. Now through July 30, people can bring non-perishable food items to all 12 Gardner-White stores in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw, and deposit them in designated collection boxes.

