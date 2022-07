When Senate Bill 8 took effect in September of last year, banning abortions after about 6 weeks in Texas, Match Group’s then-CEO Shar Dubley sent a letter to her employees. “I wanted to let you know that I am setting up a fund to ensure that if any of our Texas-based employees or a dependent find themselves impacted by this legislation and need to seek care outside of Texas, the fund will help cover the additional costs incurred,” the letter said.

