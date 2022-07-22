Sun’s Jonquel Jones may return for Friday’s game against Lynx

The Connecticut Sun are going to spend the weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota and may be joined by one of their most important players.

The Sun listed Jonquel Jones as probable for Friday night’s game at the Minnesota Lynx after she missed the previous two games due to health and safety protocols.

The game will be played at Target Center (8, NESN Plus) with the teams playing again on Sunday night at the same site.

Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP, leads Connecticut in scoring (15.1 ppg) and rebounding (9 rpg). She missed Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces and Wednesday’s win over the New York Liberty. It was the first time in her six-year career that she missed a game other than overseas commitments or her sitting out the 2020 season due to concerns about the pandemic.

Connecticut and the Seattle Storm are tied for third place in the overall standings with identical 16-9 records. The top eight teams in the standings qualify for the postseason, which will feature a new opening round format in which every series is three games with no one receiving byes.

The Sun are finally playing Minnesota with just 10 games left on their regular-season schedule. The Lynx (10-17) are 10th out of 12 teams in the overall standings, having dealt with injuries as well as the absence of All-Star Napheesa Collier, who gave birth to daughter Mila on May 25. She practiced on Wednesday, according to the Star Tribune, but not against her teammates. She has said she hopes to play before the team’s season ends.

Minnesota has won six of its last 10 games and been led by center Sylvia Fowles in what she has announced will be the final year of her Hall of Fame-level career. She was the only player in the league prior to Thursday night’s games averaging double figures in both scoring (15.1) and rebounding (10).

Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers (5.1 rpg) have both averaged 14.1 points for the Lynx and former UConn standout Moriah Jefferson has averaged 11.6 points and 5 assists.