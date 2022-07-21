ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Ballet announces new artistic director

By Jason Webber
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago
The Toledo Alliance for Performing Arts has a new artistic director and head of curriculum for the Toledo Ballet, the group announced on Thursday.

Eric Otto is a professional dancer, educator, and choreographer. He began dancing at age 7 at the School of American Ballet in New York City, and since then he has performed with other prestigious ballet companies including the New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, and BalletX, a news release detailed.

Mr. Otto is set to begin his new role in September.

“It was quite a large number of applicants, and we were really impressed with the overall strength of the applicants,” TAPA president and CEO Zak Vassar said in a phone interview. “They came from domestic international companies, different dance schools. Many different traditions of dance were represented, and we zeroed in on Eric just given his outstanding background onstage and in the studio.”

“I just couldn't be more excited about him,” Mr. Vassar said.

Mr. Otto has more than 25 years of industry experience as an educator and choreographer, completing commissions from esteemed organizations such as Peoria Ballet Company, Albany Berkshire Ballet, the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Saratoga Arts Fest, the Bruce Museum, Bucknell University, and Skidmore College.

The Toledo Ballet has been without an artistic director since January, when the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts announced that it would not renew the contracts of its then-director, Lisa Mayer-Lang, and then-resident choreographer Michael Lang.

At the time, TAPA declined to comment on the personnel changes.

TAPA had set up a task force consisting of trustees, staff, and Toledo Ballet faculty to address the open position. The group evaluated the existing leadership at Toledo Ballet and made recommendations from there regarding director responsibilities.

Mr. Otto is expected to bring high-quality performance experiences to the community and to implement a new training curriculum in hopes of increasing student recruitment and retention, according to the news release announcing his hiring.

Exposed to the dance scene at a very young age, Mr. Otto watched his mother run a successful dance school in Westchester, N.Y. He and his siblings were instilled with a love for music and movement through their mother’s work.

“She is a very strong, passionate, and artistic woman who raised seven children,” Mr. Otto wrote in the announcement. “All of us danced ballet and all four boys danced professionally.”

He wrote that he looks forward to starting this new career path in Toledo. “My wife, Laura, son, Quinn, and I are very excited to move to Toledo and become part of the community,” he said. “Moving your family always takes a lot of fortitude, but meeting everyone and seeing how supportive they were with me throughout the interview process makes me and my family feel confident that our transition will be smooth, supportive, and thrilling.”

