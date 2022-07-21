ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page go medieval in trailer to 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

By Stephen Iervolino
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGxMb_0goFmVOn00
© 2022 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. HASBRO, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS ARE TRADEMARKS OF HASBRO.

"Who needs heroes when you have thieves?" is the tagline for the new trailer to Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which just made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con.

The film stars Chris Pine as self-described "planner" Edgin. Along with Michelle Rodriguez's barbarian warrior Holda and former Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page's Paladin fighter Xenk, Edgin attempts to steal back a magical Maguffin from Hugh Grant's evil Forge Fletcher.

Set to Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," the trailer is as tongue-in-cheek as Pine promised in an interview earlier this year, when he called it "Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python and the] Holy Grail ..."

The sneak peek of the film promises all the sword and sorcery of the role playing game from which it was adapted -- including a shape-shifting Sophia Lillis and one prominent gelatinous cube.

The cast assembled at Comic-Con Thursday, with Variety quoting Page as saying of his sword training, "My thighs were killing me and I had the best a** in my life."

Equally cheeky, Rodriguez said of Grant's reported obsession with D&D, "I think you mixed it up with S&M," to which Grant deadpanned, "She's not wrong. I've been an enthusiastic dungeon master for years. That’s a British pastime. National sport, almost."

Rodriguez said of the original game, "You don't grow up in Jersey without playing D&D,'" and Pine suggested every high school in the nation should play the game. "You can get the bully and the jock -- of course, I only speak in John Hughes terms -- and I guarantee you no one will remember what class they came from."

Paramount Pictures will release Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on March 3, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

