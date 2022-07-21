Cowgirls hope to dominate barrel racing at Cheyenne Frontier Days 01:50

As Cheyenne Frontier Days opens up Friday for their 126th annual event, hundreds of the world's best rodeo professionals are going to take Cheyenne by storm, and many of them will be women. While women are expanding their footprint in rodeo competitions, one sport that remains dominated by women is barrel racing.

Among those who have found a love for the sport, and for Frontier Days, is Hailey Kinsel.

CBS

"Cheyenne just has a wonderful feel about it. Not only is everyone kind and welcoming, and they love their rodeo, but it is so historic as well," Kinsel told CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "It means a whole lot to win the 'Daddy of 'em All.'"

Kinsel is one of the few who would know what winning the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo" is like.

"Last year I was the champion here, so it is a very special rodeo to me," Kinsel said. "Everything about Cheyenne Frontier Days is larger than life. No matter how many times you come, you always forget how big it is until you are here."

Thousands of fans pack the stands for each rodeo during Frontier Days. Kinsel said it is hard to not notice the magnitude of the event no matter if you are a competitor or a fan in the stands.

The cowgirls who barrel race spend much of their year on the road competing at rodeos of all sizes. Kinsel said few compare to Frontier Days.

"We get going and may not see home for three or four months at a time," Kinsel said. "This is one of the biggest we compete at all year."

The size of the arena means greater spacing between the barrels and fences, making it more challenging for the horses to identify the barrels for upcoming turns.

"The pattern is still three barrels and a triangle so hopefully I can channel my mind and my horse's mind to focus on that," Kinsel said.

Kinsel applauded the staff and grounds crew at Frontier Days for making sure the arena floor is one of the best in the world no matter the time, be it during qualifying rounds or the rodeo itself.

"They have really stepped it up in the last couple of years here in Cheyenne about caring about the footing for the horses and making sure the ground is not only safe but fair for all contestants running, so we can all have a shot for our horses to perform. And that's what matters to me," Kinsel said.

