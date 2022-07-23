Check Out All Your Favorite Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2022

Just got a trailer for it's final season on AppleTV+. The Jason Momoa show has thrilled audiences from all over. Showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the footage at San Diego Comic-Con. This clip sees him traversing the world for one final time. The eight-episode final season of See debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. People are excited to see what the Aquaman star has planned for Season 3 after the gorgeous sights of the first two salvos of episodes. It's almost been a year since Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo. After saying goodbye to his family and going to live alone in the forest, things have slowed down. But, a Trivantian scientist has developed a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens all of humanity. Voss has to return to protect his tribe from the incoming threat.

