San Diego, CA

Check Out All Your Favorite Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2022

By Corinne Heller
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComic-Con is in person once more! And so, the stars have turned out for the biggest convention of the year. The annual event is now underway in San Diego, Calif. and we aren't sure what's brighter: The Southern California sun or the superstars in attendance? We're gonna have to go with...

The Independent

John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with 'insane' new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ETOnline.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Surprise Comic-Con Appearance, Joins 'Teen Wolf' Spinoff 'Wolf Pack'

Buffy Summers is headed to the Wolf Pack. Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con at the end of the Teen Wolf panel in Hall H on Thursday, revealing the news that she is joining the Paramount+ offshoot as a star and executive producer. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared that she was "excited" to join the Teen Wolf family.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New 'Black Adam' Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Hollywood, CA
Kesha Showcases Sexy Black Latex Look at Comic-Con 2022

All eyes were on Kesha as she showcased a sexy and daring style at San Diego Comic-Con. On July 23, the 35-year-old spoke at a panel for her new ghost-hunting series, Conjuring Kesha, wearing a sexy, black latex cut-out corset-like top and matching pants and sandals. She wore her hair styled in a high ponytail and two long braids and completed her vampy look with thick winged eyeliner and silver jewelry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

The Best Trailers From San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has been super busy from start to finish, with all the latest and great TV shows, films, and video games getting a ton of new announcements and trailers. IGN has you covered right here with the latter (and here for all SDCC announcements) as we share the best trailers released over the long weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gamespot

She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's See Season 3 Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

Just got a trailer for it's final season on AppleTV+. The Jason Momoa show has thrilled audiences from all over. Showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the footage at San Diego Comic-Con. This clip sees him traversing the world for one final time. The eight-episode final season of See debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. People are excited to see what the Aquaman star has planned for Season 3 after the gorgeous sights of the first two salvos of episodes. It's almost been a year since Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo. After saying goodbye to his family and going to live alone in the forest, things have slowed down. But, a Trivantian scientist has developed a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens all of humanity. Voss has to return to protect his tribe from the incoming threat.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The best of the best series Netflix Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 11:10, "Alone: Season 8" Neflix Hours watched: 15,590,0009. "Boo, Bitch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 20,610,0008. "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 21,180,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3" Hours watched: 27,250,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix Hours watched: 31,540,0005. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 33,050,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix Hours watched: 33,790,0003. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 38,200,0002. "Resident Evil: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 72,670,000  1. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 102,330,00011
TV SERIES
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Snuggle Up in New Video

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face BACKLASH for Private Jet Pic. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have love galore. The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared a new sweet video of herself and her rapper boyfriend on TikTok. In the July 21 video, The Kardashians star is seen lying down on a gray lounge chair filming herself before she pans the camera to Travis, who is resting his head on her stomach. Ever the supportive girlfriend, Kylie made sure she used his song "Mafia," in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Movie Adaptation Getting Wrecked by Critics

One of the year’s most highly anticipated films is being ravaged by critics. Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the popular novel of the same name and comes from young filmmaker Olivia Newman and is produced by Acadamy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon. The novel is one of the best-selling books of all time. So fan anticipation has been palpable since the film was announced.
MOVIES
SFGate

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The final season of 'The Crown' is getting a surprise new ending

Thanks to Netflix’s blockbuster series The Crown, we’ve all become avid royal watchers over the past six years. And that run may yet go on. And on…. This year’s Season 5 – streaming in November – was due to be the penultimate run, with the finale, Season 6, tapping out in 2002, the year Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother both died.
TV SERIES
BBC

Kate Moss: I can tell a wrong 'un a mile away

Kate Moss has revealed how a photoshoot as a teenager opened her eyes to the dangers of the fashion industry. She told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme how she found herself with a man who wanted to photograph her for a bra catalogue. Moss said she was aged...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Star Trek: Picard Season 3's First Look At Worf, Geordi And More Have Us Hyped For The Next Generation Reunion

Star Trek: Picard sent fans’ expectations into warp drive when it promised a reunion with The Next Generation cast for Season 3, as the show's final outing will feature an adventure that will heavily involve members of Jean-Luc Picard’s original bridge crew. Production on the season wrapped some time ago, per Jeri Ryan, but fans hadn’t seen any photos of the key characters slated to return. San Diego Comic-Con has changed that, however, as a brief trailer and some character posters that dropped during the event have provided our first looks at the returning Geordi La Forge, Beverly Crusher, Worf and nearly all of the other starring characters in Season 3.
TV SERIES
