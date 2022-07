RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - The Northwoods Art Tour is back action. This yearly event gives artists from all over the Northwoods a chance to showcase their art in a different way, art enthusiasts will be able to go into the studios of the artist to see how it all started. Amy Higgason the owner of Pigeon Road Pottery says she is excited to show off her work during this year's tour. "I have been in the tour for over 13 years and it is one of the biggest shows that I do every year," said Amy Higgason.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO