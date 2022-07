West Columbia’s Riverwalk may be the perfect destination for you. It provides a wonderful and educational record of the development of the area. Riverwalk is a wooded trail that runs parallel to the ancient flowing waters of the Congaree River. Riverwalk is something of a museum that chronicles the history, defines geography, and boasts of the abundant wildlife that thrives in the river and on its banks. A visit is a great summer activity.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO