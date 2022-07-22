ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Nope" Review: Jordan Peele's New Horror Sci-Fi Will Keep You Guessing Right Up Until The Very End

By Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7jiu_0goFSN5100

Before we get going here, you should know that if you're the kind of person who wants to know ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about Nope before going into it, I recommend you leave now (and bookmark this post for later).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5xxZ_0goFSN5100

In fact, a lot of you probably have no idea what the movie is about because there hasn't been a TON of information leakage online even with the trailers (prior to all the other reviews posting online, anyway).

Universal Studios

Now that we have that out of the way, let's get on with it...

So, back in 1993, a film called Fire in the Sky came out to mediocre fanfare. If you haven't seen it (or haven't even really heard of it), Fire in the Sky explores the story of a man who is abducted by aliens and then suffers from severe PTSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhyQP_0goFSN5100
Paramount / Â©Paramount

The film itself is not ~the best~; however, the scenes aboard the alien aircraft are some of the MOST horrifying things I have ever seen in any movie. And the reason I bring it up is that there are parts of Nope that INSTANTLY reminded me of those same horrifying scenes, and that should kind of set the tone of the film for you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBfa3_0goFSN5100
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, Nope follows Hollywood horse-training family the Haywoods, who run a ranch just outside Los Angeles in the more isolated Santa Clarita valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ce81D_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

After a tragic accident, siblings Otis "OJ" Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) inherit the family business from their industry-legend father, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David), who had worked on numerous big studio productions...for example, The Scorpion King (LOL).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eBxe_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

After things go awry during a commercial shoot, we learn that keeping the family business going is not going to be an easy task for OJ and Emerald, despite the legacy their father (and ancestors) have left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBEC5_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

Nearby the Haywood Ranch, there's also a tourist attraction called Jupiter's Claim, which is run by Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun). Ricky is a former child actor who starred in the (fictional) hit film Kid Sheriff and a short-lived sitcom called Gordy's Home back in the '90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ov0Bk_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Although he's basically a has-been now, Ricky still looks back fondly on his days as a young actor despite his career ending early due to a tragic (and traumatic) accident on the set of Gordy's Home .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fILws_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

We also learn that Haywood Sr. had been selling off horses to Ricky. OJ hopes to get a horse or two back, and Ricky very awkwardly responds, "Uh, suuuure." 🚩🚩🚩 And, take note, horses take a VERY important role throughout the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRwKX_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

One day, OJ and Emerald notice that one of their horses, Ghost, is oddly out in the yard when it shouldn't be. OJ goes to investigate, but the horse jumps the fence and runs off toward Jupiter's Claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tINH3_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

The siblings continue to observe more strange, unexplained phenomena throughout the ranch, and most importantly/outlandishly: something WEIRD darting around in the sky above. So, they decide they need to record what is happening and get "the Oprah shot"...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435Y7P_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

Of course, the problem is every time these ~strange~ things happen, the power cuts out, including on their cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFSAJ_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

They eventually enable the help of a local Fry's Electronics technician, Angel (Brandon Perea), and cinematographer Antler Holst (Michael Wincott), who they had met while filming that not-so-great commercial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYPcF_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

Side note: For those of you who are familiar with the iconic space invader–themed Fry's location in Burbank, you'll be happy to know it plays a fairly integral part in the film and is now cemented in film history. And this is great, albeit bittersweet, news because Fry's permanently shut its doors back in 2021 . 🥲

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zN2Ox_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

Anyway, back to the story...

Without giving too much away, let's just say things go from 0 to 100 pretty quickly. And what unfolds is exactly what Peele has been teasing for a while now...a story about how people react when a " bad miracle " happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvSaZ_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

If you don't want to know any more about what happens, just jump ahead. Otherwise, here's a spoiler for those who want to know more about this "bad miracle":

Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed

As OJ and Emerald slowly begin to figure out what's going on, LOTS of horror ensues. Remember how I talked about Fire in the Sky earlier? This is when all that comes into play. Think of what plays out as like Fire in the Sky meets Jaws .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dql9A_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, I'm not going to get into the ending of the film, because...MAJOR spoilers. Anyway, you REALLY just need to see it on your own to get the full effect. But I CAN tell you that it'll keep you on your toes and on the edge of your seat.

Universal Pictures

And let's talk about the amazing work of the filmmakers and stars...

Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema (who is best known for his collaborations with Christopher Nolan on films like Dunkirk, Interstellar , Tenet , and more) completely nails the BIG-scale nature of the story. In fact, about 40% of Nope was shot with IMAX cameras. All of this is to say that this is ABSOLUTELY a big-screen movie (and I highly recommend seeing it in IMAX if you can!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tzwwj_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

The music, by Michael Abels (who collaborated with Peele on Get Out and Us ), is also phenomenal. There are elements that sound like something out of a '50s invader film (which you rarely hear anymore, so what a treat), and the energy will have you shaking in your seat, literally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSNBy_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures

And there are so many excellent details in the costuming and production design that it's almost distracting. For example, keep your eye out for some great alien details on Ricky's cowboy suits as well as fun '90s pop culture nods in the characters' (especially OJ's) clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHxQN_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

As for the acting, I mean, when isn't Daniel Kaluuya amazing? He's at the top of his game in Nope and channels a stoic strength that carries the weight of the film. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer balances the sibling pair with a lighter, more comedic flair (she said she channeled Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future for her performance).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWRwZ_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Steven Yeun, meanwhile, begs a deeper look into his enigmatic character. At first, he seems like a nice, well-meaning family man who's just running a business...but there's something darker going on beneath that friendly surface. And that darkness likely has everything to do with what he experienced on the Gordy's Home set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzoU6_0goFSN5100
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, Nope is great. It's one of the best movies I've seen this year. And I fully believe Peele is beginning to reach Spielberg-level filmmaking. However, the film is not without its flaws. If there's one chief complaint I have it's that I'm not entirely sure what the connection between the events on Gordy's Home is to the events of the present day. And I have questions about how Ricky even became connected to/in the know about the "bad miracle" in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8uXw_0goFSN5100
Universal

Questions aside, Nope is a fantastic ride. There are SO MANY layers to peel back — elements of race, spectacle, nature, humanity, trauma, horror, sci-fi — and TONS of great Easter eggs and details, that I guarantee you'll be thinking about it for days after walking out of the theater. 8.5/10 would recommend.

Universal

Nope comes out tomorrow, July 22, only in theaters, and you can watch the official trailer here:

Looking for more recommendations? Check out some of my other reviews from this year:

The Black Phone

Elvis

Men

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Northman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

X

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Keke Palmer
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Imax#Universal Studios Now#Paramount Courtesy
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy