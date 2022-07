Taste of the Fair seems too wild and cool to be true. All the sweet goodness of a carnival without the heat, and desperate fumbling for more food tickets. The super sugary bites at Taste of the Fair are absolutely over-the-top and well worth the indulgence. Donut bacon burger? Sure. Philly cheesesteak tater tots? We got those on lock. Giant smoked turkey legs that seem plucked from the pages of some Medieval fable? Have at it, friends. If your cravings can dream it, it’s probably already on the menu here.

