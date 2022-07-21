Best of Madison

Merle L. Klein, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, July 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #42 & VFW Post #5274. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
