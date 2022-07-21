ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best of Madison 2022 winners list...

Editor’s Note: Spreading her wings

A plastic pink flamingo on the cover. How have we not thought of this sooner?. If you don’t get how very “Madison” this is, you must be new here. Back in September 1979, students Leon Varjian and James Mallon of the university’s student government, Pail and Shovel Party, covered Bascom Hill with 1,008 of the kitschy lawn ornaments as a campus prank. It has since turned into a yearly tradition to cover Bascom with plastic pink flamingos as a fundraiser. And it’s now Madison’s official city bird.
Silly Sensibility at American Players Theater

The novels of Jane Austen are certainly known for featuring dry wit and humor, but they’ve never been considered reliable sources of knee-slapping comedy. Don’t tell that to Jessica Swale, whose joke-heavy adaptation of Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” is currently in the capable hands of American Players Theatre. While Swale’s adaptation hits all the stops of Austen’s plot, it leans into its comic elements like Falstaff on a bender. At times, it feels like Sense, Sensibility and a Laugh Track. And APT’s cast has an absolute blast with it.
Jackson Jason Vigen

Jackson Jason Vigen passed unexpectedly at the young age of 22 at his home in Madison, WI on Thursday morning, July 21, 2022. He was born March 2, 2000 in Prairie du Chien, WI to Tammy Hill and Jason Vigen. Jackson had a love for sports. He was an impressive...
Funk Factory Geuzeria now has natural wines on the menu

Funk Factory Geuzeria, known for its lip-puckering beers, recently added natural wines to its drink menu this summer. After getting a license to sell cider, mead and wine, Funk Factory Geuzeria expanded its menu of rotating beverages at 1602 Gilson St. Head of Operations Kyle Metz says the team is focused on natural and organic wines. In the future, Funk Factory hopes to serve its own wine, Metz says.
Kenneth W. Ramsden

Kenneth W. Ramsden, 91, of Richland Center passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on January 20, 1931, in Highland to Willard and Mildred (Hagenston) Ramsden. Ken graduated from Highland High School and attended UW Platteville. He served his country in the US Army, in the Korean War, as a Radio Telephone Operator (RTO). After his honorable discharge, he enrolled in DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. After graduation, he went to work for Emerson Electric in St. Louis, Mo. in a variety of functions that included developing a new operating system for B-52s.
Donald Herman “Gumpy” Korn

LODI – Donald Herman “Gumpy” Korn, age 99, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi, Wis. Donald was born Dec. 11, 1922, in Madison, Wis. to Herman Jack Korn and Anna Marking Korn. Donald grew up on Blair Street in...
Sally Ann Sommers

Sally Ann Sommers, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on July 19, 2022, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. A Gathering will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Graveside Service following at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Nora Louise Reyes

STOUGHTON – Nora Dean Reyes, age 68, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 1, 1953, in Madison, the daughter of William and Velma (Fagan) Dean. Nora graduated from Madison East High School in 1972. She married Manuel Reyes on Nov. 29, 1974, in Ogden, Utah.
Mary Monica Breunig

Mary Monica Breunig, age 98, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac. She was born in Plain on May 4, 1924, to the late William and Anna (Alt) Grauvogl. She was united in marriage to Wilfred “Willie” Breunig on Oct. 23, 1945; he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2006. Mary started her working career at Sonora Radio in Chicago during the mid-1940s and after raising her children she worked at Marie’s Dress Shop, Riverside Fashions, and Carr Valley Cheese until she was 89 years young. She was fortunate enough to remain at her home on Madison St., in Sauk City for 68 years before she moved to the Pines in Prairie du Sac. Mary was known as “Cookie Grandma”, she loved to bake and made wonderful cookies. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and a member of the Parish C.C.W.
Jane Marie Jensen

MADISON – Jane Marie Jensen, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born on Feb. 20, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of Richard and June (Godding) Sarbacker. Jane graduated from Lafollette High School in 1981. Jane worked as a scheduler for SSM Health....
Dr. Scott W. Ringgenberg

VERONA – Dr. Scott W. Ringgenberg, age 53, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from a long battle with colon cancer. Scott grew up on a family farm in the Mount Horeb area. Scott enjoyed working on the farm, whether doing fieldwork or bailing hay with his family. He enjoyed the hot summer heat and the hard lessons learned that helped create his strong work ethic.
Merle L. Klein

Merle L. Klein, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, July 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #42 & VFW Post #5274. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Marion J. Spoerry

Marion J. Spoerry, age 91, of Monroe, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Clare Friedensheim. Marion was born on October 22, 1930 in Evansville, the daughter of Joseph and Arlene (Kubly) Ebneter. Marion graduated from Brodhead High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Robert E. Spoerry on November 15, 1949 in Brodhead. She and Bob farmed in Brodhead for eight years and for many years in Mt. Pleasant Township. Marion was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe. She was an avid bowler and competed in the national tournament for many years. She was a member of Homemakers and was a long-time poll worker volunteer for Mt. Pleasant Township. Marion and Bob enjoyed traveling especially their trips to Switzerland and Hawaii.
‘I think it’s improving, still we have a long ways to go’: State Street businesses’ post-pandemic recovery slowly continues

MADISON, Wis.- It’s a bit of a paradox: seemingly fewer shoppers walking up and down State Street in Madison these days. But the group that oversees the businesses there said looks could be deceiving. According to Downtown Madison Inc., between State Street and Capitol Square, there are 43 vacancies...
Gloria A. Janke

Gloria A. Janke, 89 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. Gloria was born in Fort Atkinson on February 11, 1933, daughter of the late Harry and Olga Seavert. She was a 1951 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and married Melvin Janke on June 29, 1951.
