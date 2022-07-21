Best of Madison

Mary Monica Breunig, age 98, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac. She was born in Plain on May 4, 1924, to the late William and Anna (Alt) Grauvogl. She was united in marriage to Wilfred “Willie” Breunig on Oct. 23, 1945; he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2006. Mary started her working career at Sonora Radio in Chicago during the mid-1940s and after raising her children she worked at Marie’s Dress Shop, Riverside Fashions, and Carr Valley Cheese until she was 89 years young. She was fortunate enough to remain at her home on Madison St., in Sauk City for 68 years before she moved to the Pines in Prairie du Sac. Mary was known as “Cookie Grandma”, she loved to bake and made wonderful cookies. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and a member of the Parish C.C.W.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO