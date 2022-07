Connie C. Toburen Stout of Manhattan died Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. She was 87. Connie was born on March 29, 1934 in Junction City, the daughter of Edgar C. and Orpah C. (Henning) Toburen. She grew up in Manhattan and graduated with the class of 52' from Manhattan High School. Following graduation, she worked at Farm Bureau until 1956. At that time, she joined the Marines, serving until her Honorable Discharge in 1957. She married Greg Stout in Conway, South Carolina in 1957; they divorced in 1970. She then worked as a Policy Service Audit Clerk at Farm Bureau until her retirement in 1996. Her co-harts spoke of her cheerful willingness to help them when asked.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO