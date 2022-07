ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It could be the first of its kind in the state and the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce is bringing it to business leaders in the region. Chamber president and CEO Jed Metzger announcing a regional luncheon with top state department directors. He says it will be an opportunity to hear firsthand what is happening at the state level to support and improve local businesses. It is being titled as "The Big Six Ohio Business Leaders Regional Thought Roundtable".

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO