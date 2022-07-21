Imprisoned man indicted in '01 killing of elderly Toledo woman

A 52-year-old man was indicted Thursday on aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in the killing of an elderly Toledo woman more than 20 years ago.

Robert Flanigan is accused in the 2001 death of Dorothy Rejiester, 82. Genealogy linked Flanigan’s DNA to decades-old evidence from the crime scene, said Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office’s criminal division.

Ms. Rejiester was found dead in her home on Stanley Court on Nov. 21, 2001. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said that she was suffocated. Her home had been ransacked and burglarized.

Flanigan originally was charged in the killing of Ms. Rejiester, but the charge was dismissed at a prosecutor’s request due to potential problems with evidence. At the time, police linked Flanigan to the death through the victim’s credit card found on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

The county indictment report shows Flanigan is in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio. He was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in 2002 for a string of armed robberies in South Toledo. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to another robbery and was sentenced to another five years.