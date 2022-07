A Mitchell man has been charged with aggravated assault after firing a gun at a Mitchell motel on Wednesday night. At approximately 11:08 PM, officers with the Mitchell Police Department responded to the Motel 6 at 1309 S. Ohlman for a report of a gunshot. Based on a description of the suspect and a vehicle he was in, 34-year old Michael Palmer was identified and located at his residence in Mitchell. During the investigation, witnesses stated that Palmer had pointed a firearm at several individuals. Palmer admitted during an interview he had been involved in a verbal argument but denied that he had pointed the pistol at anyone. Palmer did admit that he had fired a pistol into the ground. A pistol was recovered from Palmer’s possession. No one was injured in this incident.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO