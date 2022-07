With modern hybrid drivers striving to get a perfect MPG rating on their newly acquired hybrid, does driving slowly to make you go longer a safe method?. Chances are, if you daily drive a Ferrari or any other supercar, you probably speed once or twice per day. I’m not talking about drag racing in your kid’s school parking lot but maybe you’re heading back from the office, and you let that v12 rip on the highway. For the regular Joes like us, that’s probably not a reality. I have to floor my 2012 Prius to even get it out of the driveway. Technically, hybrids meant for fuel efficiency are not really meant for going fast or speeding for fun.

