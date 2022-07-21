ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

High school sophomore killed in fatal ATV crash in Venango County

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFms9_0goF0xfA00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — “He always had a smile on his face. That’s the biggest thing that I’ll remember about him,” Our Lady of Sacred Heart’s Principal Tim Plocinik told Channel 11.

Plocinik will miss seeing Tavon Lang’s smile each day as he walks the halls of Our Lady of Sacred Heart.

This upcoming year, Tavon would have been a sophomore.

”Just a good kid to see around the halls quite honestly,” he said.

Tavon’s young life was cut short.

He was riding an ATV in Venango County on Tuesday, when it rolled over. Tavon was killed.

He was known throughout OLSH as an athlete.

The school website shows a photo of him in his soccer uniform.

He was also on the baseball team.

The principal spoke to his coaches Thursday.

”They were looking at him to really start getting some varsity playing time, and looking down the line,” he said.

He also spoke with Tavon’s parents.

”The first thing Mrs. Lane said when we spoke was, she is just so grateful for the outpouring from the OLSH community. They’re still shocked and devastated by the loss, like we are,” he added.

While dealing with the sense of loss, Plocinik and the school community are leaning on a higher faith.

”We are a Catholic school, and our faith tells us there’s a reason for this. We have to trust God, and that’s what we are doing right now,” he said.

Counselors are available for students at the school.

