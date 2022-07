LOWELL, Ore. -- One mobile home has been destroyed and another suffered major damage in a fire on Wednesday, July 20, the Lowell Rural Fire Protection District said today. The Lowell RFPD said the fire happened at about 12:15 p.m. on July 20 at 120 north Cannon St. Fire officials said the blaze resulted in a total loss of one home and damage to a house behind it. The fire district said the people living in the destroyed and damaged homes -- three people in total -- were all displaced by the fire. Additionally, fire officials say victims of the fire told them two dogs were lost in the blaze.

