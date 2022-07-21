ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Man with East Texas ties indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

thv11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas — Two men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio,...

www.thv11.com

KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
fox26houston.com

Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
HOUSTON, TX
San Antonio, TX
Tyler, TX
San Antonio, TX
Pasadena, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Palestine, TX
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
WJTV 12

Three killed, two injured on I-59 in Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three members of a Houston, Texas family were killed and two were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 at Heidelberg on Saturday, July 23. The Laurel Leader Call reported a father and two children were killed when a northbound 18-wheeler crossed the median and hit the southbound sedan […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Texas highway 110 about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Tyler and 85 miles east of Dallas.
TYLER, TX
Texas Man, 71, Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Fatally Mauled by Pack of Pit Bulls

On many a summer afternoon, Freddy Garcia could be seen walking to the corner store in his quiet, tree-lined neighborhood in Fresno, Texas. On Monday at about 1:30 p.m., his stroll took a tragic turn when he was mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs in Fresno, a small town southwest of Houston, say authorities.
KTAL

Something blue: Harrison Co. deputies help send off newlyweds in style

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Swinging Rod At Her Fiancé

A 26-year-old woman was accused Friday night of aggravated assault by swinging a rod at her fiancé during an argument. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Fisher, Sgt. Tanner Steward and Deputy Zack Horne responded at 10:31 p.m. July 22, 2022, to a disturbance at a County Road 2310 residence. While deputies were en route, the woman advised dispatchers that her fiancé had a weapon and was harming himself.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texan among 21 people charged in connection to $1.2 billion alleged medical fraud schemes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan was among 21 people who were charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. The Department of Justice said 36 defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical […]
TEXAS STATE

