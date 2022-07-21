ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy heads to an early election after Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition fails

 4 days ago

ROME — Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi's resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition. The demise of Draghi's coalition in the eurozone's third-largest economy and...

Putin Meets With Top Officials as Russia Worries Over Devastating HIMARS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday with senior officials, amid concerns about Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States that Western officials claim hamper Moscow's war efforts. The rocket systems first arrived in Ukraine in June from the U.S and have...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said. The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite the agreements Moscow and Kyiv signed last week that was intended to allow grain grain shipments to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Hours after the strikes, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions would soon be “liberated” by Russian forces, just like the already occupied Kherson region further east.
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc’s opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Matteo Salvini
Mario Draghi
Silvio Berlusconi
Giuseppe Conte
Sergio Mattarella
Giorgia Meloni
Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
Brazil's President Bolsonaro is trailing in his campaigning for reelection

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Shouting, inaudible). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd went wild on Sunday when Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his campaign at a Rio de Janeiro sports arena. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: "You know who's on your side," Bolsonaro told the crowd in an hourlong...
France
Super Mario
Europe
Germany
Rome, IT
Rep. Elissa Slotkin on her visit to Ukraine and meeting with President Zelenskyy

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., about her trip to Ukraine with a bipartisan Congressional delegation and meeting with President Zelenskyy. Five months and one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, what is Ukraine doing with the weapons and other support that the U.S. is providing? And more broadly, what's the state of the war, with both sides said to be gearing up for major new offensives? Well, my guest now got to put those questions directly to President Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin sits on the House Armed Services Committee. She is just back as of last night from traveling as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation to Ukraine, and she's in our studio now.
The U.N. brokered a deal but can Ukraine's grain shipments be exported safely?

Ukraine says it's preparing to reopen ports on the Black Sea as part of a United Nations brokered deal to export millions of tons of grain trapped by the war. But can the grain be exported safely? That's in doubt now because Russia dropped missiles on the main port of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing this deal, a deal that the U.N. and Turkey worked on to address global food shortages and rising prices.
Myanmar carries out its first executions in decades, including democracy activists

Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions...
News brief: Ukraine grain deal, Oak Fire, Indiana special legislative session

Ukraine says it's preparing to reopen ports on the Black Sea as part of a United Nations-brokered deal to export millions of tons of grain trapped by the war. But can the grain be exported safely? That's in doubt now because Russia dropped missiles on the main port of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing this deal - a deal that the U.N. and Turkey worked on to address global food shortages and rising prices.
Women get their own Tour de France — a first in over 3 decades

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: (Speaking French). MARTIN: This afternoon, the Tour de France Femmes kicked off in Paris, giving women the chance to compete in a multiday tour for the first time in more than 30 years. The race will last eight days and cover more than 600 miles. We wanted to talk about the importance of this race for women's cycling and what the future might hold for the sport, so we called cyclist Ruth Winder, who recently retired. She's won numerous races, including the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under, and she competed for Team USA in the 2021 Olympic Games, and she's with us now. Ruth Winder, thanks so much for talking with us.
The pope arrives in Canada as Indigenous groups seek a full apology

EDMONTON, Alberta — Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church's efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis kissed the...
A solution for the food crisis is in jeopardy after Russia attacks Ukrainian port

A deal to secure the transport of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain out of Black Sea ports is in doubt after Russian missiles hit Ukraine's biggest port on Saturday. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal to help alleviate a growing global food crisis, especially in developing nations. Despite the attacks, Ukrainian leaders say they want to move forward with this deal. They see it as essential to saving their economy as the war drags on. NPR's Joanna Kakissis joins us now from Kyiv to discuss the latest developments. Hello, Joanna.
FOOD & DRINKS

