Yes or No – Is It Legal To Drive Barefoot in Texas?
By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
US105
4 days ago
This summer weather in Texas is blazing hot. Wearing as little clothing as possible is one way to find some relief, but I recently saw someone pull up to a convenience store and get out of their car. Nothing unusual about that except I noticed they weren't wearing any...
Trying to define a state by it's cuisine can be difficult for most of the other 49 but here in Texas, it's easy. Why? Because the Texas cuisine is enjoyed in all 50 states, not just here in Texas. From a well prepared steak, we are the land cattle for...
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new report shows that only 1 in 3 Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned. A finding that some advocates are calling a violation of human rights, impacting about 90,000 inmates and the Texas prison workforce. Published by Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities have arrested multiple people with ties to a major drug operation. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 22 people are facing charges in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for distributing more than 1,000 pounds of meth worth at least $24 million.
Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
HOUSTON — What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas on Sunday night?. Several people were talking about it on social media and some even captured it on video. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 reports of a fireball came on Sunday night. The AMS said it happened at 10:24 p.m. and was visible in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
We all love Whataburger in Texas. It's sort of a requirement of living in the Lone Star state isn't it? Well that and owning a cowboy hat. Thankfully I've got both those bases covered. Here's the thing: Whataburger has had many items on their menu, and while some aren't remembered...
Is this the sign that the Texas heat has reached its critical point? We talked earlier that eggs in Texas should be rather worried that they could be cooking on sidewalks soon. However, something else has popped up that is a bit unexpected. Yes that is a steak being cooked...
We don't always think about this part of our cars, but if it's not working properly, the consequences could be deadly. Did you receive a letter last month from the maker of your vehicle? You might want to double-check. Airbag Recall Repair Month. June was Airbag Recall Repair Month, and...
There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
Investigators have federally indicted 22 individuals directly linked to Mexican cartel traffickers in a Texas meth operation that included parts of Central Texas. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in October of 2019 it identified a criminal enterprise operating within Erath, Hamilton, Comanche, Hill, Bosque, Tarrant, Dallas, Bexar, and Hood Counties.
Editor’s note: The attached video includes questions and answers from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Snyder, Texas on July 21, 2022. Lulls have been cut out. Transcript: Increased art funding in rural areas Question: “I represent the Scurry County Museum, and my question for you is: It is really hard […]
A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0