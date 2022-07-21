Bally Sports Southeast to televise Braves Home Run Derby with captains Jeff Francoeur, Brian Jordan

Fox Sports South broadcasters Jeff Francoeur, left, and Chip Caray in the booth for an Atlanta Braves game. Fox Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast will televise the Atlanta Braves’ Alumni Weekend Softball Home Run Derby on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Bally Sports analysts and former Braves players Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan serving as team captains.

The Home Run Derby will air during the Braves LIVE pregame show, with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth Braves Alumni Home Run Derby and third with Francoeur and Jordan as team captains and participants. Jordan’s team won the last Alumni Home Run Derby in 2019, while Francoeur’s squad picked up the win in 2018. The event started in 2017 with Jordan participating each of the first three years.