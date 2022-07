Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.

CARVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO