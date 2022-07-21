ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morgan County murder suspect captured in Illinois

By Independent Herald
indherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARTBURG, Tenn. | A Morgan County murder suspect who was named to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday was captured less than 24 hours later in Illinois. Christopher Strater Falls, who is accused...

marie
3d ago

Good Job everyone involved. Put him in Prison for the rest of his life. In a cell for 24 hrs a day. No Contact with no one outside. So sorry for the loss of your Loved One. May she Rest In Peace. 🙏

IN THIS ARTICLE
