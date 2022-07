Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon, 76, of Egg Harbor, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born November 27, 1945 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Melvin Fredrick and Edith (Brungraber) Pluff. Darlene grew up in Baileys Harbor and attended Gibraltar High School. On April 28, 2000, she married Terry Simon in Sturgeon Bay. They were wed for 11 years until he preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. Darlene loved attending the races at Thunderhill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, sewing, and feeding her woodchucks.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO