MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Surveillance video shows the moment two unknown shooters in the back seats of a dark sedan shoot at a house in northeast Memphis multiple times. Memphis Police say the incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, when four people inside the home on McNeil Street heard a barrage of gunfire as their house was being struck repeatedly. They found afterward that their car had been shot as well.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO