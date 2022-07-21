Colorado Springs man hiking Colorado Trail for Alzheimer’s research

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs man is using hiking to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer's Association.

For the next month, Allan Harper will be traveling 486 miles on the Colorado Trail. Harper left from Waterton Canyon on Friday morning and will hike to Durango.

Harper says he's doing this for his grandma Connie, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's seven years ago. Harper is the oldest grandchild and says he's always been close with his grandma. She lives in a small town in Kansas.

Connie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 66. She's now 73, and Allan says its been hard to watch her health decline.

"It’s been very difficult. It’s very, very difficult honestly. It’s one reason that I’m doing this. Nobody should have to live with that. Nobodies family should have to you know live through watching their loved ones just not know who they are, not know how to take care of themselves. I'm just hoping I can make a difference," said Harper.

Harper is hoping to raise $2,000. He's estimated to be in Durango by mid-August.