Champlin, MN

State Patrol- Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash in Champlin

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Chaplin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says one person was killed in an alcohol-involved three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in the Twin Cities this afternoon. The deadly crash was reported around 12:30 PM...

Wisconsin Man Crashes Motorcycle Near La Crescent

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin man was brought to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle between La Crosse and La Crescent Sunday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 27-year-old Johnathan Gonzalez was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Minnesota when he left the roadway and entered the ditch shortly before 5 p.m. Gonzalez was transported to a La Crosse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LA CRESCENT, MN
Man Arrested After Escaping Custody in Anoka County

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been arrested after he escaped from a squad car while being transported to the Anoka County Jail Facility Wednesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Terence Martin, an Anoka County Jail detainee, was being transported to the jail facility by an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a squad just before 4:30 p.m.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
Farmington Man Sentenced For 2015 Murder of His Grandmother

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for murdering his grandmother. 42-year-old Timothy Steele was found guilty of second-degree murder in November of last year through a bifurcated trial during which he admitted to the slaying but argued he should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness. The second phase of the trial was held in late February and the judge issued a ruling on April 1 that rejected his mental illness defense.
FARMINGTON, MN
The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Guilty Verdict in High Profile Minnesota Road Rage Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hennepin County jury today convicted a Chicago man of charges stemming from a deadly road rage incident last July in a Minneapolis suburb. After deliberating for about 16 hours over the past several days, the jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
Twin Cities Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to Altering Morphine

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Ramsey pharmacist has pleaded guilty to charges for watering down morphine and keeping some for herself. The US Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced Wednesday 42-year-old Jennifer Draheim pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of adulteration of a drug. Court records allege the Minneapolis woman removed a stock bottle of morphine sulfate from the scheduled drug cabinet, poured some of the pain killer into her own container for personal use, added water to refill the stock bottle and returned it back to the cabinet in October of 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota

Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

