Champlin, MN

State Patrol- Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash in Champlin

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Chaplin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says one person was killed in an alcohol-involved three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in the Twin Cities this afternoon. The deadly crash was reported around 12:30 PM...

Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
LE SUEUR, MN
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 
FOREST LAKE, MN
Stolen ATV Recovered in Mille Lacs County

On July 18, 2002, Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Markville Road in Sandstone, MN. The homeowner reported multiple items stolen and learned that one of his ATV’s was recovered in Mille Lacs County. On July 19, 2022, the homeowner stated that he...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Wisconsin Man Crashes Motorcycle Near La Crescent

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin man was brought to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle between La Crosse and La Crescent Sunday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 27-year-old Johnathan Gonzalez was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Minnesota when he left the roadway and entered the ditch shortly before 5 p.m. Gonzalez was transported to a La Crosse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LA CRESCENT, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
Teen sentenced in killing that led to fatal no-knock police raid

A Ramsey County judge on Monday gave a 16-year sentence to a teen convicted in the shooting death of a man during a robbery in St. Paul. Mekhi Speed is the cousin of Amir Locke, 22, whom Minneapolis police killed Feb. 2 while executing a no-knock search warrant to gather evidence in the investigation. Locke was not involved in the case.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rochester, MN
