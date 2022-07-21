ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

State Patrol- Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash in Champlin

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Chaplin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says one person was killed in an alcohol-involved three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in the Twin Cities this afternoon. The deadly crash was reported around 12:30 PM...

