Zelenskiy says Ukraine can inflict major damage to Russian forces

 4 days ago
July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday after meeting senior commanders.

Zelenskiy, speaking in a late-night video address, said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

"(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said.

Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as U.S. HIMARS which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. read more

Zelenskiy said three people had been killed when Russia shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

"Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons. Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen."

another thought
4d ago

We either help Ukraine defend itself now with aid $$$ or we spend 50 times more along with our own military lives later on in a world war. I go for “now”.

Henry Johnson
3d ago

Ukraine should have o mercy for the Russian invaders and should plan many attacks at once, on many fronts; and keep Russian invaders tied and drained...get that supply bridge and those ships in the black sea!! Go Ukraine!!!

Johnny Cordova
4d ago

I've an Idea,why not just STOP THE WAR?There has to be a Diplomatic Solution? A more HUMANE. Solution?Killing one another is Barbaric, stop the Killing? Goodness, You're playing into the hands of OUR GREATEST ENEMY?SATAN, Any type of peaceful resolution, is better than Killing innocent lives,I Pray in the Mighty Name Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ .STOP THE WAR,

