ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Germany see off Austria to reach Euro semi-finals

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fp3Si_0goDfZbq00

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany had to work hard to beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship, continuing their quest for a record-extending ninth title.

Lina Magull's first-half strike and a late goal from Alexandra Popp secured the win for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team and a place in the last four against France or the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Germany, who sailed through the group stages, found it tough going at the Brentford Community Stadium against an Austria side who hit the woodwork three times.

Austria, who reached the last four at the 2017 Euros, started strongly and came close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute when Marina Georgieva rose to meet a corner but her header hit the outside of the post.

Germany took the lead in the 26th minute after a poor kick out by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was headed up to Klara Buhl who surged to the byline and cut it back for Popp who stepped over the ball, leaving it for Magull to sidefoot in.

Austria fought back in the second half, forward Barbara Dunst hitting the bar with an audacious long-range shot. Sarah Puntigam also hit the post after her initial shot was blocked.

Germany soaked up the pressure and could have made the result safe in the 82nd minute but Buhl somehow missed a tap-in in front of an open goal.

She was not left to rue that miss as in the 90th minute Popp pressed keeper Zinsberger into hitting the ball against her and it ended up in the back of the net.

It was Popp's fourth goal of the tournament, putting her second in the scoring charts behind England's Beth Mead (five). She also became the first player to score in four successive matches at a single edition of the Euros, the first the 31-year-old has played in having missed the previous two through injury.

France and the Netherlands meet in their quarter-final on Saturday.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuela Zinsberger
Person
Barbara Dunst
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lina Magull
Person
Sarah Puntigam
Person
Alexandra Popp
Reuters

Satellite imagery, ship data indicates path of Russian vessel Kyiv says shipped “looted” grain

July 22 (Reuters) - (This Jul.22 story refiles to fix the link showing the SV Nikolay's journey) Late last month, a Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying corn pulled into the Turkish port of Izmir on the Aegean Sea. The SV Nikolay had loaded the grain at Port Kavkaz, in Russia, six days earlier on June 18, according to documentation provided by an employee of the Russian company that owns the ship.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants immediate Man United exit’ and Frenkie De Jong latest

While Manchester United continue to focus on who they can bring in this summer, there is still the ominous issue of Cristiano Ronaldo and keeping a player against his will. The Portuguese has confirmed his desire to leave, but United’s stance is he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season. Erik ten Hag will have to contend with this issue as the season starts in two weeks, while Frenkie De Jong is still being pushed towards Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Australia's Woolworths chair Gordon Cairns to retire

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group (WOW.AX) said on Tuesday that Chairman Gordon Cairns would retire in October after seven years in the role. Long-standing non-executive director Scott Perkins will succeed Cairns at the country's largest supermarket chain operator.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

508K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy