KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying two suspects in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. Police responded around 9:42 a.m. Tuesday to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 3000 block of E Rancier Avenue. It was reported that two men entered the business and walked around. The suspects then both grabbed a display case with merchandise off the shelf and fled out the store with the items.

4 DAYS AGO