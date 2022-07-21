VIDEO: Crews responding to fire near south end of Lake Meredith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Crews will be making the following patching repairs:. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to a shooting Friday evening. According to the release, on July 22, at around 11:45 p.m. officials responded to a shooting near West McCormick. At this time no arrests have been made and there are no other reported injuries. The Criminal Investigations...
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa reports on its Facebook page that crews with the city are currently working on a large water main leak in an area of downtown. According to the city, the leak is currently affecting the water pressure of some residents and no one should be without water at this time.
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office(RCSO), deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of West McCormick at about 11:45 PM on Friday, July 22. Deputies stated that there were no arrests and no other injuries. The RCSO stated that the Criminal Investigations Division has an […]
CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, a heat advisory has been posted for Sunday, July 24. Officials stated that the following trails are closed:. Lighthouse. Comanche. Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL) Rock Garden. According to previous reports from myhighplains.com, Texas Parks and Wildlife will...
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called out Friday morning after people thought they heard shots fired during a family dispute at a neighbor's home. The 911 call came in about 9 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, three people were in...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said that officers responded to a call on multiple gunshots fired in the area of 3600 Olsen Blvd. at 2:02 a.m. on Thursday, tipped off by multiple callers that the shots may have come from the parking lot of Guitars and Cadillacs.
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the “situation” that temporarily restricted the area of 15000 South Bell Street on Friday morning. According to a release, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic dispute near the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The hot and dry High Plains summer is impacting the water supply, according to the City of Amarillo, and community members have been asked to limit outdoor watering according to the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. City officials asked residents and businesses to follow Stage 1 of the contingency plan, which includes […]
Hello, dear reader! Please fasten your seatbelts because we're going on one heck of a rocket ride tour of one of my favorite homes that's hit the market so far. I opened up Zillow to see if there was any new homes listed in Amarillo that would catch my eye....and let me tell you, I found it.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House is expanding its shelter for homeless men. A press release said the Veterans Shelter expansion is $295,000 and construction started today. The Veterans Shelter Expansion Project is adding 980 square feet to the location at 207 S. Van Buren St. This is adding...
• Jared Brad Ely, 52, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for theft of property less than $50 with previous conviction. • Alexandra Renae Gutierrez, 26, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and health experts say this surge is different. The current CDC COVID-19 community level for both Potter and Randall counties have also gone up. Potter County is now at a high level and Randall County...
