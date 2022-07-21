ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

VIDEO: Crews responding to fire near south end of Lake Meredith

KFDA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDEO: APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night....

KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Crews will be making the following patching repairs:. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall County officials investigate homicide near West McCormick

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to a shooting Friday evening. According to the release, on July 22, at around 11:45 p.m. officials responded to a shooting near West McCormick. At this time no arrests have been made and there are no other reported injuries. The Criminal Investigations...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested for criminal mischief Sunday

UPDATE: This story has been updated without suspect identification because of the mental health issues involved.  AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) a man was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response early Sunday morning. According to deputies, at 5:19 a.m. RCSO received a call […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 dead after overnight shooting, say Randall County officials

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Randall County officials are investigating after a shooting turned deadly Friday night, according to a spokesperson. The county said the shooting happened near the 2800 block of west McCormick on the property of one person involved. Officials did not specify if the property belonged...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Palo Duro Canyon under heat advisory Sunday

CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, a heat advisory has been posted for Sunday, July 24. Officials stated that the following trails are closed:. Lighthouse. Comanche. Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL) Rock Garden. According to previous reports from myhighplains.com, Texas Parks and Wildlife will...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Filing False Suicide Report

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for filing a false report saying he wanted to kill himself. The department received a call at 5:19 pm on July 24th from Carson Wilson who said he was in his truck near Wimberly Falls Drive dealing with personal issues.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

COA asks residents to conserve water by following voluntary outdoor watering schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking residents and businesses to conserve water by following its voluntary outdoor watering schedule. The press release said this falls under the Stage 1 of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, which is issued “when demand or normal operating condition results in a drawdown of the reservoir to or below approximately 60 percent of its capacity or when total daily water demand equals or exceeds approximately 70 percent of the available water production capability for five consecutive days.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Another Chance House expands shelter for homeless men

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House is expanding its shelter for homeless men. A press release said the Veterans Shelter expansion is $295,000 and construction started today. The Veterans Shelter Expansion Project is adding 980 square feet to the location at 207 S. Van Buren St. This is adding...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

One arrested for theft

• Jared Brad Ely, 52, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for theft of property less than $50 with previous conviction. • Alexandra Renae Gutierrez, 26, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution.
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and health experts say this surge is different. The current CDC COVID-19 community level for both Potter and Randall counties have also gone up. Potter County is now at a high level and Randall County...
AMARILLO, TX

