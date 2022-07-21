VIDEO: Crews responding to fire near south end of Lake Meredith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking residents and businesses to conserve water by following its voluntary outdoor watering schedule. The press release said this falls under the Stage 1 of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, which is issued “when demand or normal operating condition results in a drawdown of the reservoir to or below approximately 60 percent of its capacity or when total daily water demand equals or exceeds approximately 70 percent of the available water production capability for five consecutive days.”

