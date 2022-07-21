ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

VIDEO: APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an active overnight period, Thursday will look very similar to Wednesday. VIDEO: Crews...

Fight at Dallas event escalates into shooting, leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was killed in Dallas after a fight on Sunday morning escalated into a shooting.Police said their preliminary investigation found that four men got into a brawl at an event taking place at 3638 Cortez Drive. The fight spilled out into the alley, and someone pulled out a gun. Four male victims were shot.Officers responded to the scene after a shooting call came in at about 3:03 a.m. When they arrived, they found that one of the victims had died. The three others were taken to the hospital.One of the victims is in critical condition, and the two others are in stable condition.Police have not released any of the identities of the victims, nor any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
Driver dies after vehicle flips over in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Fort Worth Thursday night. At 11:08 p.m. July 14, police responded to a report of a "major accident" at 16200 Lone Star Cir. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had flipped over. The driver...
FORT WORTH, TX
Shooting victim dies in north Fort Worth

A shooting victim has died in north Fort Worth. Police say they got a 911 call just before 1:00 a.m. saying there'd been a shooting at the Standard at Boswell Marketplace, an apartment complex on Old Decatur Road near Bailey Boswell Road. Police arrived to find the victim was dead...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after finding one person dead from gunshot wounds in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.At about 12:45 a.m. July 20, police were sent to 8861 Old Decatur Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.Police said the suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived.The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
Parker County woman arrested after several animals found dead on her property, officials say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators found several dead animals on her property, officials say.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were called to 31-year-old Shamorrowia Alexander's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 for an animal welfare check. When they arrived, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen as well as an empty hay feeder.While walking the property, investigators came across several turkeys and chickens in pens along with multiple dead animals. Officials said a live goat was also found inside a separate pen and that neighbors reported giving the goat water.Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are currently being evaluated by a local veterinarian, officials said. They reported most of the animals had no fresh water and "of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants." Officials said among the dead animals were a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits.Alexander has since been arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Police: Man injured after getting robbed, stabbed at Fort Worth park

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX

