4H Quiz Bowl teams advance

PRESCOTT – Ten women showed up for Saturday’s self-defense class at the Prescott Police Department, learning some of the basics. The class was taught by Craig Campbell, owner-operator of Texarkana Combat Sports, a martial arts school. Campbell was quick to tell his class the best defense is to avoid getting into a conflict and to get away as quickly as possible. However, he also pointed out they should never turn their back on their attacker. The three-hour class was for people 16 and up, with the focus being on how to escape trouble if it arose.
HOPE – This morning (Monday, July 25th) at 4:oo am, officers of the Hope Police Department received a call in reference to shots fired into a dwelling located in the 2000 block of West Avenue E, in Hope. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the occupants of the home...
Comments / 0