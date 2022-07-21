ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, AR

4H Quiz Bowl teams advance

 4 days ago

The Nevada County 4-H sent a Junior 4-H Team and a Senior 4-H Team to Fayetteville on Monday, July 18, 2022,...

PPD hosts self-defense class

PRESCOTT – Ten women showed up for Saturday’s self-defense class at the Prescott Police Department, learning some of the basics. The class was taught by Craig Campbell, owner-operator of Texarkana Combat Sports, a martial arts school. Campbell was quick to tell his class the best defense is to avoid getting into a conflict and to get away as quickly as possible. However, he also pointed out they should never turn their back on their attacker. The three-hour class was for people 16 and up, with the focus being on how to escape trouble if it arose.
PRESCOTT, AR
Hope woman dead in early morning shooting

HOPE – This morning (Monday, July 25th) at 4:oo am, officers of the Hope Police Department received a call in reference to shots fired into a dwelling located in the 2000 block of West Avenue E, in Hope. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the occupants of the home...
HOPE, AR

