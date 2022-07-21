4H Quiz Bowl teams advance

PRESCOTT – Ten women showed up for Saturday’s self-defense class at the Prescott Police Department, learning some of the basics. The class was taught by Craig Campbell, owner-operator of Texarkana Combat Sports, a martial arts school. Campbell was quick to tell his class the best defense is to avoid getting into a conflict and to get away as quickly as possible. However, he also pointed out they should never turn their back on their attacker. The three-hour class was for people 16 and up, with the focus being on how to escape trouble if it arose.

