Olancha, CA

Dirty Sock Hot Spring Owens Valley California

By DayTrippen
daytrippen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirty Sock Hot Spring is located on the southeast side of Owens Lake near Olancha, California. The spring consists of a sizeable concrete-lined pool that is fed by an underground spring. The natural hot springs water gives off a distinct odor that smells like dirty socks. While it is...

www.daytrippen.com

