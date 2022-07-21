Dirty Sock Hot Spring Owens Valley California

Dirty Sock Hot Spring is located on the southeast side of Owens Lake near Olancha, California. The spring consists of a sizeable concrete-lined pool that is fed by an underground spring. The natural hot springs water gives off a distinct odor that smells like dirty socks. While it is...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of the planet’s seismic tantrums than the Golden State. Some California earthquakes – between 6.6 and 7.8 – are the most famous in the nation’s memory. In 2019, a 7.1-magnitude...
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital (RRH)– RRH is reducing some of its outreach and outpatient services in response to the financial and logistical pressures that have been taxing healthcare systems across the state and nation. “COVID has changed our world. For two and a half years we have adapted and adjusted...
UPDATE: Billie has been found safe in the Bay Area. According to the sheriff's office, this incident was not a missing child's case but a family custody disagreement. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who was reported missing. 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman lives in...
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jesse Ruiz, 18, of Goshen is wanted for attempted homicide on July 10 and has an active felony warrant...
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing. According to deputies, 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville. Officials say they determined the incident to...
TULARE – Thousands of people living in and around the city of Tulare may not have access to their local hospital next month. Adventist Health, which operates the only hospital in Tulare, and Anthem Blue Cross, the largest health insurer in the state, have until midnight on Aug. 1, 2022 to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates. If they can’t, Central Valley residents covered by Anthem won’t be able to afford visits to Adventist medical centers in Tulare, Hanford, Selma and Reedley. Adventist’s Central Valley network of medical facilities sees more than 1 million patients per year. The agreement was originally set to expire at midnight on July 18 but both parties agreed to a two-week extension to continue negotiations.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy out of Glennville, Calif. Levi Schmidt was last seen on White River Road in Glennville on Sunday, June 17 just before 7 p.m. said KCSO. He is also known as Ethan Barker.
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
FRESNO, CALIF (TND) — Two men from Washington State arrested while in possession of approximately $750,000 worth of fentanyl were released without bail in California, but failed to show up for their scheduled court appearance Thursday. Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, were stopped while attempting to bring...
An earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area Thursday evening. The magnitude-4.6 quake struck at 6:19 p.m., a little over 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones, Thursday's earthquake was an aftershock to the 7.1 earthquake that struck the area in 2019.
Just after 7:30 p.m. on 07/15/22, 77-year-old Maurice Thompson was killed in a car accident on Highway 99 and Avenue 264. Thompson’s friend told Deputies that he was from the Central Valley area, but did not know which specific city or town. Detectives are asking for the public’s help...
