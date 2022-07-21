ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

2 El Paso Beauties In the Running for Dallas Cowboys Dance Team

By Veronica Gonzalez
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a Dallas Cowboys fan then you should know there is an important draft coming up. Since the NFL games are right around the corner just means it is crunch time to discover the new Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers. Last year I mentioned a couple of...

krod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NFL+ Enters Sports Streaming Wars As League Launches New Service

The NFL wants a piece of the streaming action. In a launch that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is calling “an important day in the history of the National Football League,” the TV juggernaut is launching a streaming offering called NFL+ on Monday, hoping to entice fans to subscribe with features built around smartphones and tablets. The first game available on NFL+ will be the Hall of Fame Game on August 4, featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.More from The Hollywood ReporterFormer L.A. Laker Slava Medvedenko Auctions NBA Title Rings for UkraineDenzel Washington Makes Surprise Appearance at MLB All-Star Game...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
The Associated Press

NFL enters media streaming marketplace with 'NFL+' service

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform. The league announced that “NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them. “We think this is a major step forward. It will evolve, build and get better as more and more content becomes available on this platform. The work that we’ve done either with other offerings or research has helped us sort of frame this in a way that we think would be very attractive and engage our fans.”
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy