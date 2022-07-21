Bryan Harsin: Inquiry into Auburn program 'unfounded'

ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge disqualified Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis Monday from continuing to investigate state Sen. Burt Jones’ alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Jones, R-Jackson, this year’s Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, was among 16 Republicans who formed an...
COVINGTON — A Loganville man was killed Thursday afternoon when the Ford Focus he was driving northbound on Ga. Highway 11 hit an approaching tractor-trailer head-on. The accident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday on Highway 11 near the intersection with Adams Circle.
CONLEY — Clayton County police are searching for a man who allegedly killed one woman and left another person injured at a home in Conley on July 21. Police say Charles Wise, 69, shot to death Monique Miles, 34, at a home on Richard Way. Officers discovered a second victim in the home and administered life saving measures until transported to a hospital.
