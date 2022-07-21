ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Bryan Harsin: Inquiry into Auburn program 'unfounded'

By Field Level Media
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn head coach Bryan Harsin on Thursday called the February...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Start times, meal prices change for new school year in Henry County

McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Apartment, commercial development approved for Mill Road

McDONOUGH — A mixed-use apartment and commercial project has been approved for a 42-acre property off Mill Road in McDonough. The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the development located at 243 Mill Road near the Peachtree Peddlers Flea Market and Antique Mall.
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy