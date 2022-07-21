Bryan Harsin: Inquiry into Auburn program 'unfounded'

McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.
McDONOUGH — A mixed-use apartment and commercial project has been approved for a 42-acre property off Mill Road in McDonough. The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the development located at 243 Mill Road near the Peachtree Peddlers Flea Market and Antique Mall.
Comments / 0