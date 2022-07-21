Bryan Harsin: Inquiry into Auburn program 'unfounded'

McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO