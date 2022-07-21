ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How much does The Criterion Channel cost?

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

The Criterion Channel is billed as a streaming service for the true cinephile, offering online a slate of movies throughout different eras of film and from all over the world. But how much does The Criterion Channel cost to start streaming everything that is has to offer?

The Criterion Channel cost

The simplest answer is that The Criterion Channel is available for a monthly fee of $10.99. Potential subscribers also have the option to sign up to the streaming service for a full year for at a discount, where you'll get the streaming service for 12 months at $99.99.

There is only one version of The Criterion Channel, which is ad-free. No cheaper, ad-supported option is available.

After signing up, you are billed every month on the same day that you signed up. For example, if you signed up on January 1, your next monthly fee would be taken on February 1 and so on.

Does The Criterion Channel have a free trial?

Yes, you can try before you buy, as The Criterion Channel has a 14-day free trial. Read our full article on The Criterion Channel free trial for more information.

How to sign up for The Criterion Channel

You can sign up for The Criterion Channel via the streaming service's website or by downloading the app on any of the platforms that support it, including Apple TV and other iOS-enabled devices, Roku, Android TV and apps, the Google Play store, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One gaming consoles and select Smart TVs.

If at any time you want to cancel your Criterion Channel subscription , you will need to do so via the platform you subscribed through.

How does The Criterion Channel cost compare to other streaming services?

At $10.99 per month, The Criterion Channel's price is right about in the middle of the pack when comparing it with many of the major streaming services.

The Criterion Channel's monthly fee is cheaper than Netflix 's standard plan and the ad-free versions of HBO Max and Hulu , as well as a monthly subscription of Amazon Prime that gives you access to Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the streaming service is a dollar more expensive than the monthly charge for the ad-free, premium versions of Peacock and Paramount Plus and the ad-supported version of HBO Max. Other streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus are cheaper still.

Where The Criterion Channel attempts to justify its price compared to these other streaming services is by not only its selection of harder to find classic and foreign movies, but also its specially curated themes and programs that change up every month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Apps#Android Tv#The Criterion Channel You#Xbox One
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

135
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy