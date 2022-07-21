ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MSDH reports 2,001 new COVID-19 cases

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 2,001 new cases on Thursday, July 21.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

EXPLAINER: What’s known about Biden catching COVID-19?

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 864,529 with 12,589 deaths. MSDH also reported 215 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website .

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.

