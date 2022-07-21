Song You Need: Sun Ra Archestra return to the source material

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Flo Milli isn't simply a master of vibes – she's a tractor beam pulling the listener into whatever era, sound, or attitude she decides to channel. A key element of the Alabama rapper's success is her confidence, which she embodies as if it were her own heartbeat as it courses through every facet of her artistic persona. It's even reflected in the titles of her tapes: Flo's newest album is titled You Still Here, Ho?, and follows last year's Ho, why is you here?. The dismissal is not just a flick of an expensive weave, it's an eagle circling back for quivering prey. Not for sustenance, of course, but just the joy of the hunt.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO