Song You Need: Sun Ra Archestra return to the source material

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Last October, the Sun Ra Arkestra dropped Swirling, their first new album since 1999’s A Song for the Sun, and only their second non-archival release...

www.thefader.com

The FADER

Flohio shares “SPF,” announces debut album

Flohio's beat selection has always been top-notch, something the British-Nigerian rapper demonstrated handily on her 2020 mixtape No Panic No Pain. On "SPF," a new single from her just-announced debut album Out of Heart, Flohio adopts a '80s funk sound produced by Speech. But despite all the twinkling synths and the undeniable catchiness of Flohio's AutoTuned hook, her bars still hit with the blunt force punctuation of a sledgehammer. It's undeniably fresh, and you can listen for yourself below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Flo Milli and Babyface Ray channel Miami bass on “Hottie”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Flo Milli isn't simply a master of vibes – she's a tractor beam pulling the listener into whatever era, sound, or attitude she decides to channel. A key element of the Alabama rapper's success is her confidence, which she embodies as if it were her own heartbeat as it courses through every facet of her artistic persona. It's even reflected in the titles of her tapes: Flo's newest album is titled You Still Here, Ho?, and follows last year's Ho, why is you here?. The dismissal is not just a flick of an expensive weave, it's an eagle circling back for quivering prey. Not for sustenance, of course, but just the joy of the hunt.
MUSIC
The FADER

BandLab and The FADER partner to help emerging artists

For emerging artists, sharing their back story is just as important as the art itself—their journey usually lending itself to understanding the depths of their creative world. Social music creation platform BandLab and The FADER to bring emerging acts to the forefront thanks to their latest feature, Opportunities via ReverbNation. Through the feature, artists will have the opportunity to gain valuable exposure and connect with industry professionals in a bid to expand their networks and reach the next stage of their careers.
MUSIC
Person
Marshall Allen
Person
Sun Ra
The FADER

Watch Maxo Kream break up a fight by getting two fans to talk it out

Maxo Kream is currently on tour in Australia and played a headline show in Sydney over the weekend. In addition to perfoming material from his latest album Weight Of The World, the Houston rapper also showed off his mediation skills when a fight broke out in the audience. Instead of relying on security to throw the crowd membes out of the venue, Maxo invited them both on stage and had them explain their beef. He then had them hug it out and return to the pit in a friendly mood. "We all family in this bitch, we don’t want no problem,” Maxo said. “Security, that’s how you handle shit." Check out footage above.
CELEBRITIES

