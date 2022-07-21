Janice Latta Wheeler Rorie

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting from Tuesday morning on East Third Street that injured two people. Hopkinsville Police Detectives Sgt. Todd DeArmond says 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the hiring of Jan Oglesby as the new Marketing and Events Coordinator for the City of Hopkinsville. According to a news release, Oglesby will concentrate primarily on programming and marketing for the Hopkinsville Sportsplex, and her first order of business will be assisting with preparations for Hopkinsville’s upcoming sixth annual Summer Salute festival. Social media engagement, website and sponsorship development, and event planning will be her key focuses.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to fill all of its school resource officer positions after the school board voted last week to fund having an officer at each school building. There were five elementary schools without SRO’s in Christian County and while one of those positions...
Christian Fiscal Court heard several reports and applied for grants during its final meeting of July Tuesday morning. Magistrates approved an emergency management inter-local agreement with the City of Hopkinsville that Deputy Emergency Management Director Lucas Stagner says is a routine document that allows the city and county to assist each other and to be reimbursed by FEMA when applicable.
A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Saturday night against a Hopkinsville man who had been sought for a stabbing incident. It alleges that 34-year old Joshua Lawson of Hopkinsville had been hanging out with the victim and another party on July 17. Lawson had reportedly been asking for...
Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday afternoon announced Todd County is receiving a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for renovations to the Todd County Senior Center. The improvements will include new HVAC units, correcting plumbing issues, new flooring and ceiling tiles, installing energy-efficient lighting and repairing the roof, gutters and downspouts. The main entry door will be made accessible and office space will be established for the Pennyrile Allied Community Services, which staffs and operates the center.
Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed. She...
The United Way of the Pennryile is has announced the pair who will co-chair the upcoming 2022 United Way Annual Campaign. According to a news release, the endeavor will be helmed by Whitney Turner Stewart and Lucas Stagner, as they work to raise funds to support the 19 partner agencies of the United Way in Caldwell, Christian, Todd and Trigg counties. Both Christian County natives, Stewart is a Commercial Lines Account Manager for Higgins Insurance, along with being a member of Hopkinsville Rotary and Hopkinsville Young Professionals Engage.
A Princeton woman was taken to a local hospital Monday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 69. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 81-mile marker of I-69 in response to a single-vehicle accident around 11:48 a.m. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Rebecca Merrick of Princeton was headed north on I-69 when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons while exiting the interstate.
The Clarksville Police Department is working a fatality crash on Whitfield Road Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release, the two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Whitfield Road near Old Trenton Road. There is one fatality and the police department has not yet released the names of those involved, pending next-of-kin notifications.
It’s taken 20 months, but results of DNA testing from items at the scene of the December, 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue are now available. Forty-nine-year-old Larayna Manning of Hopkinsville is charged with murder and robbery and had been set to...
A U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen was recovered Sunday night at the Murphy gas station on Clinic Drive and the driver was arrested. Hopkinsville police charged 42-year old Shaneka Acree of Hopkinsville with felony theft (over $10,000), driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana and booster seat violations for children not being properly restrained.
Todd County residents needing to renew their driver’s license or to obtain a REAL ID won’t have to leave Elkton to get it done if they can wait for a pop-up event on Thursday, August 4. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says it’ll be at the Todd County Courthouse on...
Christian is among four counties in Kentucky receiving grant funding for rubber-modified asphalt projects utilizing waste tires. About $108,000 was awarded to Christian County to repave a portion of Witty Lane using the rubber modified asphalt. The remainder of the road has or will be repaved with traditional asphalt and...
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a wreck on Liberty Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 25-year-old La’Kesaun Durant was southbound when it hit a parked SUV pushing it off the road. Durant suffered head injuries and was taken by police to the...
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Movies in the Park series, one of the community’s most-anticipated summer family activities, comes back with this year’s blockbusters for free!. Join us Friday, July 29th at Ruff Park Complex for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Ghostbusters comes to you on the big screen at 8:00pm!. Holiday...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 33-year-old woman was missing in Clarksville has been located, according to Clarksville Police. CPD sent out a missing person alert on Tuesday for Jessica Casey, who was last seen on July 17th. Casey was located around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says two men are dead following a crash on I-165. On Tuesday, July 19 shortly after 1 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated troopers responded to the scene located at the 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
